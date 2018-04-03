BOSTON (CBS) — With the playoffs now just over a week away, the Bruins are welcoming back a key player.

Rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy will return to game action on Tuesday night, when the Bruins visit the Lightning with a chance to basically clinch the division and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on the line.

Bruce Cassidy confirms that Charlie McAvoy will return tonight. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 3, 2018

The 20-year-old McAvoy suffered a knee injury on March 3 and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The plan was for McAvoy to be re-evaluated in four weeks, and the checks on his knee this week came back clean.

McAvoy has skated in 59 games, registering 32 points (7-25-32) and a plus-26 rating while logging more than 22 minutes of ice time per game.

The Bruins also provided some encouraging news on Rick Nash. The veteran forward has been out since March 17 due to a concussion. He has resumed skating on his own, which portends well for his potential return for the postseason.

More #NHLBruins injury updates from Cassidy: Tommy Wingels was slashed on the hand on Sunday. Out tonight, but not expected to be long term. Rick Nash skated this morning in Boston. Riley Nash and Sean Kuraly did not. Nothing further on Brandon Carlo’s status. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 3, 2018

Acquired at the trade deadline, Nash scored three goals and registered three assists in his 11 games with Boston prior to the injury.