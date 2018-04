BOSTON (CBS) – Light snow fell across southern New England Monday and there was some accumulation in a few towns.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Taunton 3.1″

Norton 3.0″

New Bedford 2.8″

Franklin 2.4″

Auburn 2.3″

Hopkinton 2.0″

West Brookfield 2.0″

Westminster 2.0″

Nantucket 2.0″

Millis 1.9″

Lexington 1.2″

Boston 0.5″