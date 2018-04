BOSTON (CBS) – A young woman’s wish to meet Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came true on Monday.

Lauren Meizo, who is awaiting her second heart transplant and a new kidney at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, put out a plea for a visit from Gronk last week.

On Monday, her wish was granted. Gronk spent about 45 minutes with Meizo and even brought her a signed hat and jersey.

Meizo said Rob and his brother Gordie were “very sweet and down to earth.”