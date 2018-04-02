WATCH LIVE:Baker Says State Police Troop E Eliminated In Wake Of Overtime Scandal
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alexis Spartz, Haverhill, Methuen, Rollover Crash

METHUEN (CBS) – After an 18-year-old driver was killed in a rollover car crash on I-495 on Saturday, a  GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Alexis Spartz was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS in Haverhill when she lost control of the car and rolled over.

alexis spartz for web1 e1522686845535 GoFundMe Created For Funeral Of Haverhill Crash Victim

Alexis Spartz. (Photo: GoFundMe page)

A 19-year-old passenger was also seriously hurt in the accident. Her name has not been released by police.

“I can tell you this. We’re grieving in Methuen,” said Mayor James Jajuga.

A GoFundMe page created Monday by Julie Campo of Methuen is asking donors to help defer the cost of funeral expenses for Alexis’ family.

“Alexis ‘Lexi’ Spartz was tragically taken from our world in an auto accident. Lexi was just starting to live her life and was getting ready to serve our country in the United States Army National Guard,” the page reads. “She is survived by her mother Caitlyn (Schelling) Lafrancis, father James Spartz, brother Zachary Spartz and sister Alayna Bergquist. I’ve helped set up this go fund me page to help defer the cost of funeral expenses for Lexis family.”

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, more than $625 had been raised for the family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s