METHUEN (CBS) – After an 18-year-old driver was killed in a rollover car crash on I-495 on Saturday, a GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Alexis Spartz was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS in Haverhill when she lost control of the car and rolled over.

A 19-year-old passenger was also seriously hurt in the accident. Her name has not been released by police.

“I can tell you this. We’re grieving in Methuen,” said Mayor James Jajuga.

A GoFundMe page created Monday by Julie Campo of Methuen is asking donors to help defer the cost of funeral expenses for Alexis’ family.

“Alexis ‘Lexi’ Spartz was tragically taken from our world in an auto accident. Lexi was just starting to live her life and was getting ready to serve our country in the United States Army National Guard,” the page reads. “She is survived by her mother Caitlyn (Schelling) Lafrancis, father James Spartz, brother Zachary Spartz and sister Alayna Bergquist. I’ve helped set up this go fund me page to help defer the cost of funeral expenses for Lexis family.”

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, more than $625 had been raised for the family.