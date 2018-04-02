BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last speech before his assassination 50 years ago this week will be read out aloud in Boston Monday.

Dozens of speakers aged 5 to 91 will take turns reading short passages from the speech at the remembrance on City Hall Plaza.

King originally delivered it in Memphis, Tennessee, on the eve of his April 4, 1968, murder.

Mayor Marty Walsh is hosting the 4 p.m. event organized by the Boston Mountaintop Project. The group sees King’s last words as a “framework” for a more open and accepting culture.

Mountaintop Project director Kevin Peterson says the speech’s themes of racial and economic inequality make it timeless.

King found his calling as a civil rights activist in Boston and met his wife, Coretta Scott King, while studying at Boston University.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)