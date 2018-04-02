LAWRENCE (CBS) – City officials in Lawrence are hoping to give police another tool in their war on crime.

Mayor Dan Rivera and Police Chief Roy Vasque have asked the city council to approve $150,000 to install 84 security cameras around the city.

The cameras would be situated in high crime areas and would be used to deter crime and collect videotape evidence.

Vasque says most of the cameras would be stationary but some could be mobile based on statistical trends.

Rivera told WBZ there have no official complaints but other cities who have similar programs have had citizens voice concerns about privacy rights.

The mayor responded by saying: “People shouldn’t worry about it, we’re going to be so focused on bad buys, that good guys have nothing to worry about.”

Vasque added that the city will go out of their way to make sure they don’t infringe on people’s privacy rights.