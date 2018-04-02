HOLBROOK (CBS) — A man accused of breaking into a Holbrook home over the weekend is scheduled to appear in court on Monday after infrared cameras on a helicopter helped lead to his arrest.

Holbrook Police said Daniel Madden, 32, of Avon, used a rock to smash the glass door of a home on Hamilton Way just after 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. Two adults and a child were asleep inside at the time.

The adults confronted Madden and he ran off without taking anything.

Police officers, K9s, and a State Police helicopter with infrared cameras were able to track Madden down at a nearby construction business in Brockton where he was hiding.

Police believe Madden was under the influence of drugs and had been running through the woods beforehand because he was dressed in only a t-shirt and boxers and covered in scrapes and cuts that were bleeding, they said.

In court, Madden will face charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, and malicious destruction of property.