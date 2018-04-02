BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are dealing with yet another injury to a key player.

But at least this time, that player isn’t expected to miss an extended period of time.

Terry Rozier sat out Monday’s practice with an ankle injury, but expects to be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Celtics take on the Bucks in Milwaukee. Rozier suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Boston’s big win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night on an awkward fall after being fouled while driving to the hoop. He remained in the game and finished with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Rozier told reporters at the Celtics practice facility on Monday that his ankle was “fine” and that he feels “way better today than I did yesterday.” He was initially worried it would be a knee or Achilles injury, but said all the pain transferred to his ankle on Sunday. He added that the sprained ankle he suffered against the Golden State Warriors in January was worse, and the guard did not miss any time because of that injury either.

“I’m playing [on Tuesday], for sure,” he said confidently. “I feel good about it.”

Boston really can’t afford another injury in the backcourt with both Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart shelved for the rest of the regular season (and potentially beyond). Rozier, one of two Celtics to play in every game this season, has been phenomenal as a starter in Irving’s absence and is a big reason why the Celtics have won six straight without their All-Star point guard.

Rozier is averaging a career-high 11.5 points per game, which rockets to 18.5 points per game in his 12 games as a starter. The Celtics are 7-2 since Irving was sidelined with knee soreness (and underwent a minor procedure), with Rozier averaging 18.2 points over those nine games.

Elsewhere on the Boston injury front, backup guard Shane Larkin isn’t expected to make the trip to Milwaukee after he spent time in the hospital over the weekend while dealing with the flu.