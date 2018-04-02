BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has once again been disciplined by the NHL’s department of player safety. But this time, he avoided suspension.

Marchand was fined $5,000 for his cross-check to the face of Philadelphia’s Andrew MacDonald on Sunday afternoon. The $5,000 fine is the maximum amount allowed by the CBA for the infraction.

The incident took place in the final minute of the second period of Sunday’s game. MacDonald checked Marchand into the boards in the midst of a puck battle and then fell to the ice. After the puck was gone and with MacDonald still down on the ice, Marchand delivered a cross-check to the face of the Philadelphia defenseman.

Brad Marchand cross checks Andrew MacDonald in the face. pic.twitter.com/bQa3DiRS8I — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) April 1, 2018

Marchand was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for the play. The Flyers eventually won 4-3 in overtime.

The 29-year-old Marchand was suspended for five games earlier this season for elbowing New Jersey’s Marcus Johansson in the head. That was the sixth suspension of Marchand’s career.

Marchand was also named the Second Star of the Month on Sunday for March, after he registered 10-16-26 totals in 15 games for the Bruins. Four of those 10 goals were game-winners.