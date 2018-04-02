BOSTON (CBS) — While snow flurries on Monday morning were not much of a shock to Bostonians, it was also not a welcome sight.
“It’s a cruel April Fool’s trick,” said one man in Copley Square.
Meteorologist Pamela Gardner predicted a coating to two inches of snow across the state after the morning commute. Snow was expected to taper off in the early afternoon.
“I had a short vacation on the beach, and it felt like summer. And now you’re back to this, and you’re just like ‘my God, why do I live here?” a woman said.
Another man said, “Hey, this is New England! You can’t change the weather.”
According to WBZ-TV Weather Producer Terry Eliasen, it has snowed in Boston in April for the last five years in a row. Overall, snow in April is not that unusual: just under half of all Aprils on record have had measurable snow.