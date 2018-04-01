  • WBZ TV

QUINCY (CBS) — There’s a group of restaurants south of Boston where the burgers are a mouthful.

kkaties2 Phantom Gourmet: KKaties Burger Bar

KKatie’s Burger Bar (Phantom Gourmet)

It’s called KKatie’s Burger Bar, and that name can be a bit of a tongue twister.

“It is KKatie’s. That is how you pronounce it, it’s not Kay-Katie’s,” owner Kate McSorley explains. “It does come from my name Kate and my partner and president of KKatie’s, Keith Steiding.”

So the extra K is for Keith, but there really ought to be an extra ‘D’ for delicious because that’s exactly what the burgers are at KKatie’s.

kkatiesquincy Phantom Gourmet: KKaties Burger Bar

KKatie’s Burger Bar in Quincy (Phantom Gourmet)

“Our burgers are fresh. Never frozen. We hand pack them every day,” said McSorley. “When you see the burger and when you taste the burger, it has a lot of flavor and they’re always juicy.”

And they’re topped with all kinds of outrageous options.

“I never knew how many things tasted so great on a burger. You can do so many combinations there’s just endless possibilities for burgers.”

kkaties Phantom Gourmet: KKaties Burger Bar

KKatie’s Burger Bar (Phantom Gourmet)

And there’s an almost endless stream of customers at KKatie’s. In less than a decade, they’ve opened locations in Quincy, Plymouth, Marshfield, and Hyannis.

Steiding said, “I get amazed where they’ll pick up a burger, and they won’t let it go. And they look at it and they take a bite out and they don’t put it down until it’s done.”

kkaties3 Phantom Gourmet: KKaties Burger Bar

KKatie’s Burger Bar (Phantom Gourmet)

McSorley summed it up by saying, “I want them to be full and satisfied. It’s not really about fancy atmosphere or anything, we’re just a little burger bar serving burgers and trying to make people happy.”

