BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the Paw-Affection Dachshund Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

sallyandsophie Pet Parade: Paw Affection Dachshund Rescue

Sophie and Sally are up for adoption through Paw-Affection Dachshund Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Sophie is short-haired mini Dachshund. She and her sister, Sally, are 15-years-old. Both dogs are very healthy considering their age and they just went to the dentist.

The sisters love to cuddle with their people and need to be adopted together.

jazmine Pet Parade: Paw Affection Dachshund Rescue

Jazmine is up for adoption through the Paw-Affection Dachshund Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Jazmine is an 11-year-old Dachshund, Chihuahua mix. She has a lot of love to give and is used to being around all types of people.

Paw-Affection Rescue would prefer all three dogs go to relaxed, pet-savvy families because of their age. They can help families adjust to having a Dachshund.

On April 14 and 15, Paw-Affection Rescue will also at the Herring Run Festival in Middleborough with other available dogs.

For more information visit the Paw-Affection Dachshund Rescue’s website.

