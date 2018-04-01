BERLIN (CBS) – A Berlin man was seriously injured Sunday after crashing his ATV into a tree.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Marlborough Road. When police arrived, they found an off-duty firefighter performing CPR on a 24-year-old man.

Police said the man was seriously injured but breathing on his own. He was taken to UMass University Hospital for treatment.

Before the crash, witnesses saw the driver swerving back and forth while riding his ATV on the paved road. He then veered right off the roadway and struck a tree.

Officers on scene told WBZ-TV the driver is in critical condition.