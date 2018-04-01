CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Eric Fisher, you’ve been warned.

This April Fool’s Day the Cambridge Police Department let Boston meteorologists know that they’ve had enough of winter. In a lighthearted tweet, the department put Fisher on notice with a wanted poster.

The #CambMA PD is putting meteorologists like @WBZ’s @EricFisher on notice. Arrest warrants may be sought for future snowy forecasts. pic.twitter.com/3Hb8E8zo4R — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 1, 2018

“Baseball is back and snow is melting,” the tweet read. “If Eric forecasts any more snow the remainder of this springs, warrants for Eric’s arrest may be sought.”

The poster described the WBZ-TV chief meteorologist as having brown hair and eyes, often seen in a tie and suit jacket, and “been known to boost milk and bread sales in greater Boston area.”

A meteorologist on the lam, Fisher was coy in his response.

Fisher may find himself back on the Cambridge Police Department’s radar this week. A coating to two inches of snow is in the forecast on Monday morning.