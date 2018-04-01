  • WBZ TV

HAVERHILL (CBS) — The driver killed in a rollover car crash on I-495 Saturday has been identified.

According to Mass. State Police, 18-year-old Alexis Spartz, of Methuen, was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS in Haverhill when the car lost control and rolled over.

A 19-year-old woman who was also in the car was seriously injured. Her identity has not been released by police.

haverhill accident2 18 Year Old Killed In Haverhill Crash Identified

A rollover crash in Haverhill killed a teenage driver and seriously injured a passenger. (Photo: Jim Smith/WBZ-TV)

Both women were trapped in the car following the crash.

An off-duty Methuen firefighter was able to extricate Spartz and began emergency medical treatment. She later died at Lawrence General Hospital.

Two off-duty state police officers also rendered aid at the scene.

