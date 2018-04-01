HAVERHILL (CBS) — The driver killed in a rollover car crash on I-495 Saturday has been identified.

According to Mass. State Police, 18-year-old Alexis Spartz, of Methuen, was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS in Haverhill when the car lost control and rolled over.

A 19-year-old woman who was also in the car was seriously injured. Her identity has not been released by police.

Both women were trapped in the car following the crash.

An off-duty Methuen firefighter was able to extricate Spartz and began emergency medical treatment. She later died at Lawrence General Hospital.

Two off-duty state police officers also rendered aid at the scene.