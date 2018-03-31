BOSTON (AP) — The return of warm weather means the human-peddled swan boats will soon reappear on the Boston Public Garden lagoon.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh will take the first ride of the season on Saturday, April 14.

He’ll be joined by students from Boston Public Schools, including Roxbury’s Ellis Mendell Elementary School and the Higginson/Lewis K-8 School.

The students are drawing pictures of the swan boats at school and drawings will be randomly selected to decide who gets to ride with the mayor. The drawings will also be put on display at Boston City Hall.

It’s the 142nd season of the popular rides, which carry up to 20 passengers.

