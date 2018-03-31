SOUTHBORO (CBS) – Residents in a Southboro home credit smoke detectors for saving them from a fire that destroyed their home.

Flames broke out around 2 a.m. on Cottage Street. Bill Kane was asleep when he head the smoke detectors.

“I went around the corner to wake up my wife and I couldn’t see a foot in front of my face,” he told WBZ-TV.

Kane’s wife was hospitalized with minor injuries. A dog and a cat were unable to make it out of the home.

The home is believed to be a complete loss. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.