SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A man armed with a needle robbed a tanning salon in New Hampshire on Friday.

A woman at Modern Tan on Main Street in Salem told police the suspect came into the store demanding money around 7:30 p.m. The employee tried to stop the attempt, but the man pushed her several times and got to the cash register.

During the entire incident, the man was brandishing a hypodermic needle that was filled with an unknown substance. After the man stole money, he ran toward Lawrence Road.

A police K-9 tracked the man’s scent to a nearby parking lot. It appears the suspect had a vehicle waiting and left the area.

Salem Police describe the man as about 5’6” tall with broad shoulders. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red writing on the right shoulder, a white baseball hat and Under Armor sweatpants.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.