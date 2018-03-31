BOSTON (CBS) – Ray Allen is headed to the Hall of Fame.

Allen, who won championships with the Celtics and Heat, was part of the class announced Saturday. He is the NBA’s career leader in three-point field goals made and attempts.

This man rewrote the record books as one of the greatest shooters in @NBA history. He currently holds the record for most three-point field goals made at 2,973. We congratulate 2x NBA Champion Ray Allen. #18HoopClass 📸: Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/frd3a4oxsG — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) March 31, 2018

He averaged 18.9 points per game in 19 seasons in Milwaukee, Boston, Seattle and Miami.

During five seasons in Boston, Allen scored 16.7 point per game as apart of the Celtics’ “Big 3” with Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Allen and his teammates have reportedly been at odds in recent years after he opted to join LeBron James in Miami rather than staying in Boston.

Former Celtics Dino Radja and Charlie Scott will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame in September.