NORTON (CBS) – A woman suffered minor injuries when a wild turkey flew into her car’s windshield as she drove along Interstate 495 on Saturday.

The 6 p.m. incident shattered the windshield of the 2014 Toyota Corolla, and the turkey died.

The 30-year-old Saugus woman was treated at the scene for injuries sustained by flying glass, state police said.

The woman had been traveling in the southbound lane of I-495, north of Exit 9, when the turkey flew into her windshield, shattering the glass.

A towing company responding to the scene said Saturday’s incident was the fourth call it had received this week for a turkey smashing into a car.

Saturday’s incident was the latest report of a turkey smashing into the windshield of a moving vehicle on local roadways.

On Friday afternoon, a turkey smashed through the windshield of a Jeep as it traveled along the Mass Pike.

The 20-year-old driver, who suffered a few small scratches from the shattered glass, told WBZ-TV that the turkey had launched up from behind a guardrail and hit her Jeep just west of Exit 12 on the Mass Pike.