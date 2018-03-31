NORTHAMPTON (CBS) – A custodian at a high school in western Massachusetts was arrested after several holes were discovered in the ceiling of a girls bathroom.

The suspicious activity was reported at Northampton High School on Thursday.

Police and school leaders inspected other bathrooms, locker rooms and changing areas. No modifications were found with the exception of one bathroom on the first floor.

Michael Kremensky, 22, was identified as a suspect in the case. He had been working as a custodian since August.

Kremensky was subsequently placed on leave. Late Friday night, Kremensky was arrested.

He is charged with four counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.