  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Open Road with Dr. Chris
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Northampton

NORTHAMPTON (CBS) – A custodian at a high school in western Massachusetts was arrested after several holes were discovered in the ceiling of a girls bathroom.

The suspicious activity was reported at Northampton High School on Thursday.

Police and school leaders inspected other bathrooms, locker rooms and changing areas. No modifications were found with the exception of one bathroom on the first floor.

Michael Kremensky, 22, was identified as a suspect in the case. He had been working as a custodian since August.

Kremensky was subsequently placed on leave. Late Friday night, Kremensky was arrested.

He is charged with four counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s