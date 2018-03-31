HAVERHILL (CBS) – An 18-year-old Methuen driver was killed in a rollover crash Saturday that also seriously injured her 19-year-old passenger.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. in the northbound lane of Interstate 495, south of Main Street, in Haverhill.

A preliminary investigation by state police found that the female driver of a 2004 Lincoln LS, for reasons still under investigation, lost control of the vehicle causing it to rollover and crash.

The driver and her passenger, a female also from Methuen, were trapped in the vehicle.

An off-duty Methuen firefighter was able to extricate the driver and began emergency medical treatment.

Two off-duty state police officers also rendered aid at the scene.

Haverhill firefighters extricated the teenagers from the vehicle.

They were both sent by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital with serious injuries, state police said.

The driver was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital. She was not identified Saturday pending family notification.

The passenger was sent to Tufts Medical Center for further treatment.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.