March 31, 2018

Educational programs that have helped thousands of B oston students for more than 30 years are now facing severe budget cuts and could soon be completely shut down. One of them is TAG, the Talented and Gifted students program at UMass Boston. Started in 1985, TAG has been successfully preparing young Latino students for the future. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Tito Lugo about what this means for the students and what is being done to try to get the Boston Public School Committee to reconsider. Tune in!

PROGRAMS FACING BUDGET CUTS

TAG & ALERTA

UMass Boston

(617) 287-7638

www.tag.umb.edu

email: tag@umb.edu

