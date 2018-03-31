  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:ALERTA, Boston, BPS, CBS Boston, Centro, Massachusetts, Nova, Salcedo, TAG, UMass, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

March 31, 2018
Educational programs that have helped thousands of B  oston students for more than 30 years are now facing severe budget cuts and could soon be completely shut down. One of them is TAG, the Talented and Gifted students program at UMass Boston. Started in 1985, TAG has been successfully preparing young Latino students for the future. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Tito Lugo about what this means for the students and what is being done to try to get the Boston Public School Committee to reconsider. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
 
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
PROGRAMS FACING BUDGET CUTS
TAG & ALERTA
UMass Boston
(617) 287-7638
www.tag.umb.edu
email: tag@umb.edu

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s