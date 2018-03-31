  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Dorchester, Dorchester Shooting, Fatal Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – One man was shot and killed in a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon, police said.

dorchester shooting Man Killed In Dorchester Shooting

The daytime shooting occurred on Evans Street in Dorchester. (Photo: Tiffany Chan/WBZ-TV)

Police responded to Evans Street around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot.

The victim, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are searching for the gunman. Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Investigators were seen searching the area for evidence.

Further details were not immediately available. Watch for updates on this breaking story.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    March 31, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    as the blood flows we see a commissioner whose policies ATTRACT KILLERS AND KILLINGS

