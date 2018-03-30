BOSTON (CBS) – A 20-year-old college student had a scary ride home for the Easter holiday.

Jordan Zak was heading back to Brimfield from Endicott College on the Mass Pike when a turkey crashed into her windshield.

“Like all of the sudden glass was everywhere so. It was pretty scary,” said Zak.

Zak says the turkey launched up from behind a guardrail and hit her Jeep just west of exit 12 Friday afternoon.

“I knew there was no way, if I did slam on my brakes it was going to hit no matter what,” said Zak.

Zak didn’t expect the turkey to do as much damage as it did to her Wrangler.

“The first thing I remember seeing when I could focus just like the shattering and like the feathers everywhere,” said Zak.

She was able to safely pull over, call her dad, then 911. A Good Samaritan stopped to make sure she was okay. She is doing fine minus a few small scratches.

“I just think how lucky I am that it only damaged the windshield it could have been way worse. I was just joking I won’t eat turkey for a longtime that’s for sure,” said Zak.

The turkey did not survive.