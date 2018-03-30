TEWKSBURY – A judge ordered a Texas man and woman held without bail after authorities seized large capacity firearms, a machine gun, ammunition, and tactical gear from their hotel room.

Francho Bradley, 59, and Adrianne Jennings, 40, both of Frisco, Texas, were held without bail after a dangerousness hearing in Lowell District Court on Friday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Chief of Police Timothy Sheehan.

Tewksbury Police received a call from Bradley shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, when Bradley allegedly told police he believed his hotel room at the Residence Inn in Tewksbury was being broken into because a video surveillance device that he had attached to his door had cut out.

Authorities subsequently found multiple weapons, ammunition, large capacity feeding devices and infernal machines.

A ballistics test by State Police of the high capacity firearms, ammunition and the bump stock found at the scene, determined that the weapons are operable. Authorities also recovered multiple vests, helmets and other tactical gear in the room.

Bradley allegedly provided investigators with information that the gear was for a mission and furnished identification including a fraudulent Department of Defense Badge.

Investigators subsequently learned that Bradley and Jennings drove from Texas to Massachusetts with the items located in the hotel room and vehicle.

A preliminary investigation found that Bradley was employed by a Cambridge company, in the area where he received multiple parking tickets that were recovered in the room. Both Bradley and Jennings were working while they were staying at the Residence Inn in Tewksbury.

While investigators have not uncovered a specific plot or wider conspiracy, an investigation by local, state and federal authorities is ongoing.

Bradley and Jennings are charged with multiple counts of possessing a large capacity firearm, multiple counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device, multiple counts of improper storage of a large capacity firearm, one count of possessing a firearm without a license, one count of possessing ammunition without a license, three counts of possessing an infernal machine and possessing a machine gun (bump stock).

Bradley and Jennings were both arrested on Saturday, and both were arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

They are due back in court on April 26.