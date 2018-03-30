PLAINVILLE (CBS) – A driver suffered minor injuries when she crashed her SUV into a vacant house that is for sale.

Fire officials said the driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Nobody was in the house on East Bacon Street when the crash occurred Friday morning.

A witness said the driver was alert and able to communicate after the crash.

Authorities closed a portion of East Bacon Street while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Police said travel detours will remain in place as utility crews work on a damaged pole, downed wires and gas lines.