Filed Under:Plainville, Plainville Fire Department

PLAINVILLE (CBS) – A driver suffered minor injuries when she crashed her SUV into a vacant house that is for sale.

Fire officials said the driver was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

plainville crash1 SUV Crashes Into Vacant House For Sale

(Photo courtesy: Michele Sharpe)

Nobody was in the house on East Bacon Street when the crash occurred Friday morning.

A witness said the driver was alert and able to communicate after the crash.

Authorities closed a portion of East Bacon Street while emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Police said travel detours will remain in place as utility crews work on a damaged pole, downed wires and gas lines.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s