BOSTON (CBS) – A Brockton family with a little girl who’s battling cancer got a huge surprise and a big helping hand Friday.

It’s all courtesy of a local car dealer and Team Impact, a non-profit that matches sick kids with college sports teams. That means the athletes are in the child’s corner. But today they took that support a big step further.

It was a double header between the Simmons College softball team and Union College, and front and center in the dugout was 9-year-old Kailyn Hewitt, who symbolically signed on as a team member just last month through Team Impact.

But this game is like no other. “I’d like to present you with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra,” Lori Talanian from Prime Motor Group told Kailyn’s parents.

It was a complete surprise to the family and an outright gift from Prime Motors, one of Team Impact’s partners. “Prime Motor Group believes in community and supporting their community and people that are in need,” Talanian says.

Kailyn has been fighting brain cancer nearly half her life. Her parents are constantly driving her from their Brockton home to several Boston hospitals for care. Their cars are on their last legs.

“It means a lot because there are certain things because of her being sick and the amount of bills we have, we don’t have the luxury of thinking of buying a new vehicle,” explains Kailyn’s mother Alison Paltoo.

“It means a lot of stability and not having to worry about a vehicle breaking down,” adds Michael Hewitt, Kailyn’s dad.

Even Kailyn got behind the wheel and says she thinks the car is cool for a special reason. “It’s my mom’s favorite color,” she says.

Then it was back to the dugout, hanging out with her teammates who have become special friends. “They’re amazing with her. They’re’ so kind and compassionate towards her,” Alison says.

It was the perfect way to cap off a perfect day. “It still hasn’t sunk in. It probably won’t until I’m driving home in the new car,” Mike says.

Kailyn’s cancer is in remission. She had her last MRI last weekend and it was clear. This is the second time Prime Motors has donated a car to a Team Impact family.