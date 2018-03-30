Filed Under:Jackpot, Local TV, Mass Lottery, Mega Millions

BRAINTREE (CBS) – The next Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be over half a billion dollars.

Friday’s drawing will be for an estimated $521 million, with a cash option of $317.2 million.

The jackpot is the highest since July 2016, when a $536 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Indiana.

If someone wins Friday’s drawing, it will be the fourth-largest sum in the game’s history.

Tickets for Friday’s drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday at lottery retailers throughout the state. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia.

