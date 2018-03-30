BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Firefighter is accused of driving drunk and calling a State Police trooper a “Nazi” before he was arrested Thursday night.

State Police say 64-year-old Sean Ingram of Quincy was involved in a crash on I-93 and then drove away. When he was pulled over, he allegedly backed his car into a State Police cruiser.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says Ingram “called a trooper at the scene a “Nazi” while failing field sobriety tests.”

Ingram works at the K Street Fire Station in South Boston. A spokesperson for Boston Fire says Ingram is in the process of filing for retirement because of the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Ingram was arraigned on several charges Friday including operating under the influence as a second offense and resisting arrest.