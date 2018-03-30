BOSTON (CBS)– Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky have written a new children’s book about their service dog Rescue.

The book, due out April 3, is called “Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship.” And it certainly has been.

NEADS World Class Service Dogs, which trains dogs in Princeton, Mass., donated the black lab to Patrick and Jessica as they were recovering from their injuries; Jessica has lost both legs and Patrick lost his left leg.

They discovered that Rescue, who was born in 2012, was not only able to physically help them with tasks, but that he became an emotional support animal, as well.

“I really didn’t anticipate how much he was going to be able to help us emotionally,” Jessica told Paula Ebben and Liam Martin during a live interview Friday night at 8 on myTV38. “I needed to take care of him like he took care of me; getting out of bed; exercising him; feeding him; it got me back on a routine; and just the joy he brought into our lives.”