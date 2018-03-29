Filed Under:Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, Missing Girl

WEBSTER (CBS) – Police say a 10-year-old girl reported missing has been found with her mother and both are safe.

Lydia Davis was reported missing by her father. Her mother reportedly does not have legal custody. Massachusetts State Police believe Davis was picked up by her mother, 35-year-old Theresa Beaudette, from another relative’s house around 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

theresabeaudette Missing Webster Girl Found Safe With Mother

Theresa Beaudette. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

The girl did not show up for school since then.

lydiadavis Missing Webster Girl Found Safe With Mother

Ten-year-old Lydia Davis. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

On Thursday, Beaudette, Davis and another relative arrived at a shelter in Milford. But police say the three “abruptly left” the shelter.

