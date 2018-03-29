BOSTON (CBS) — For WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche, the most wonderful time of the year has arrived.

Red Sox Opening Day is here, meaning another six-plus months of baseball for everyone’s favorite optimist. And with a new season comes a whole new bag of predictions for Boston’s local nine.

Here are three bold — and potentially off the Green Monster — predictions from Roche for the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

– Andrew Benintendi will be an All-Star

‘Benny Biceps’ has bulked up, he’s got a fresh haircut, and is primed to have an even better sophomore season for the Red Sox. In his first full MLB season, Benintendi hit .271 with 20 homers and 90 RBI, which ranked second on the team. Rochie expects the rising star to take his game to a new level, and be part of this season’s All-Star festivities in the nation’s capital.

– David Price will lead Boston’s pitching staff in wins

Price was limited to just 11 starts last year due to an elbow issue, but looked strong out of the bullpen down the stretch and in the playoffs. So there’s some precedence for a good (and possibly great) season for Boston’s $30-million lefty.

– The Red Sox will win the World Series

Can you get any more bold than predicting a championship? That’s a lot to ask for in Alex Cora’s first season as a manager, but if everything breaks their way and they stay healthy, Rochie thinks the Red Sox will be riding duck boats through Boston come next fall.

Check our Rochie’s full explanations in the video above, and share your bold Red Sox predictions in the comments section.