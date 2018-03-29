By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s this odd thought that tends to permeate the baseball world, and it pushes a belief that games late in the season are more important than games at the beginning of the season. Sure, it helps for a team to know where it stands and what’s at stake when they take the field, and games in September in the midst of a pennant race do take on a different feel than those in early April. Or March.

But the fact remains that the bean counters who monitor the league standings count those victories in April equally with the wins in September. One win is one win, and each contributes to a team’s ultimate playoff position.

And in the effort to pick up some of those early-season victories, the Boston Red Sox and rookie manager Alex Cora could not have asked for a better road.

The schedule makers can’t and don’t account for quality of opponent when drawing up a team’s schedule, but in the case of the Red Sox, they basically rolled out a red carpet to start the 2018 season.

Here’s a look at the Red Sox’ opponents for the month of April. The number of games in each series is in parentheses.

@ Tampa Bay Rays (4)

@ Miami Marlins (2)

Tampa Bay Rays (3)

New York Yankees (3)

Baltimore Orioles (4)

@ Los Angeles Angels (3)

@ Oakland A’s (3)

@ Toronto Blue Jays (3)

Tampa Bay Rays (3)

Kansas City Royals (3)

Now, power rankings are just opinions. They’re not indicative of absolute truths. Often, power rankings in April look nothing like power rankings in July. But for now, power rankings are what we have. And here’s a look at where those teams stand on some power rankings from around the ol’ internet. (Their 2017 records, along with where that ranked them last year, are also listed.)

BOSTON (93-69, T-5th)

CBS Local: 7th

The Ringer: 7th

CBS Sports: 4th

MLB.com: 7th

Bleacher Report: 7th

ESPN: 7th

Boston Herald: 7th

USA Today: 7th Red Sox Average Ranking: 7th TAMPA BAY (80-82, T-13th)

CBS Local: 17th

The Ringer: 20th

CBS Sports: 23rd

MLB.com: (Worse than 20th, as MLB.com didn’t list 21-30)

Bleacher Report: 21st

ESPN: 22nd

Boston Herald: 20th

USA Today: 19th Rays Average Ranking: 20th MIAMI (77-85, 18th)

CBS Local: 30th

The Ringer: 30th

CBS Sports: 30th

MLB.com: (Worse than 20th, probably 30th)

Bleacher Report: 30th

ESPN: 30th

Boston Herald: 30th

USA Today: 30th Marlins Average Ranking: 30th NEW YORK YANKEES (91-71, 8th)

CBS Local: 3rd

The Ringer: 2nd

CBS Sports: 3rd

MLB.com: 3rd

Bleacher Report: 5th

ESPN: 3rd

Boston Herald: 4th

USA Today: 5th Yankees Average Ranking: 4th BALTIMORE (75-87, T-20th)

CBS Local: 21st

The Ringer: 24th

CBS Sports: 20th

MLB.com: (Worse than 20th)

Bleacher Report: 18th

ESPN: 20th

Boston Herald: 16th

USA Today: 22nd Orioles Average Ranking: 20th LOS ANGELES ANGELS (80-82, T-13th)

CBS Local: 13th

The Ringer: 11th

CBS Sports: 9th

MLB.com: 11th

Bleacher Report: 10th

ESPN: 9th

Boston Herald: 12th

USA Today: T-10th Angels Average Ranking: 11th OAKLAND (75-87, T-20th)

CBS Local: 18th

The Ringer: 22nd

CBS Sports: 19th

MLB.com: 20th

Bleacher Report: 20th

ESPN: 23rd

Boston Herald: 21st

USA Today: 26th Athletics Average Ranking: 21st TORONTO (76-86, 19th)

CBS Local: 19th

The Ringer: 18th

CBS Sports: 11th

MLB.com: 9th

Bleacher Report: 15th

ESPN: 19th

Boston Herald: 14th

USA Today: 16th Blue Jays Average Ranking: 15th KANSAS CITY (80-82, T-13th)

CBS Local: 16th

The Ringer: 28th

CBS Sports: 27th

MLB.com: (Worse than 20th)

Bleacher Report: 27th

ESPN: 25th

Boston Herald: 26th

USA Today: 27th Royals Average Ranking: 25th

Some quick thoughts to unpack: Did all the power rankers get together and decide the Red Sox are firmly the seventh-best team in baseball? Should the Marlins even show up this season? What do the CBS Local people know about the Royals that nobody else does?

Anyway, the sum result of that exercise is that in the Red Sox’ first 31 games, they will play 10 games against the 20th-best team in baseball. They’ll get a pair of games against the very worst team in baseball, three games against the sixth-worst team in MLB, and seven more games against two teams that rank in the bottom third of the league. That’s (counting fingers … ) 22 games against very bad competition right out of the chute.

This all comes with the usual caveats. Nothing is ever guaranteed. You can’t predict baseball. Bad teams beat good teams every day. Yada yada yada. You know all that. But the bottom line is this: It’s a pretty soft landing for the Red Sox in April.

If the Red Sox can handle their business against the bad teams — call it a .700 winning percentage, which is aggressive but doable — and play .500 against the Yankees and Angels, they can emerge from their first 31 games with something like a 20-11 record. There will be a long way to go after that, but for a team that could really use a fast start, the road has been paved.

