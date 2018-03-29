Filed Under:Local TV, MSPCA Nevins Farm, Pet Adoption

METHUEN (CBS) – Interested in adding a chicken, duck, pig or even a horse to the family?

This may be the perfect time to do it, as the MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen will be waiving adoption fees for all farm animals through April 15.

The “adoptathon,” as the MSPCA calls it, will get started with a showcase of horses on Saturday.

There are more than 40 farm animals at Nevins looking for homes. They include dozens of farm birds, eight pigs, 13 horses and a goat, the MSPCA says. In five years of “adoptathons,” more than 2,400 animals have found homes.

Marshmellow the pig, George the rooster and Sterling the horse. (Photo credit: MSPCA-Nevins Farm)

“These fee-waived adoptathons not only surface homes for animals who’ve been with us for, in some cases, several months or even years—they also bring much-needed attention to the plight of homeless farm animals,” equine and farm animal program manager Ellie Monteith said in a statement.

Some of the animals hoping to be adopted by their forever families include Buster the pig, who has lived at the farm for seven years, and Peaches the horse, who has been there about four years.

For more adoption information, click here.

