BOSTON (CBS) — It’s not a national holiday … yet. But it should be.

Yes, the dawn of Thursday once again brings with it baseball’s best day of the year: Opening Day. There is one downer, as we have already been robbed of having all 30 teams in action for the first time in history, thanks to the postponement of the Nationals-Reds game in Cincinnati. Nevertheless, there’s plenty of other action to keep everyone entertained.

While it’s impossible to watch every game, it’s worth trying. With that in mind, here’s a look at the complete schedule for Opening Day. (All times Eastern. National broadcasts noted.)

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 12:40 p.m.

*on ESPN

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 3:35 p.m.

*on ESPN

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:37 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Oakland Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 4:15 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

*on ESPN

Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

*on ESPN

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m.