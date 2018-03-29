BOSTON (CBS) — Facing his old team, Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder was having a pretty good night on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, Crowder logged 30 minutes, scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and recorded two steals and a block. He was very active, and he likely felt pretty good about his team’s chances of winning the game.

The Jazz led by eight with nine minutes left to play and led by six with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Crowder scored on a close-range shot with 2:25 left on the clock to keep that lead at six. The game was in Utah’s control. But then it was Jaylen Brown time.

First, the second-year swingman led a fast break, running the floor with rookie Jayson Tatum to his right and Shane Larkin to his left. Brown kept his eyes on Larkin while dishing to Tatum, who finished with an authoritative dunk to tie the game at 94 apiece.

The two teams then exchanged misses, before rookie Jayson Tatum blocked a 3-point attempt from Crowder. Larkin grabbed a rebound for the Celtics after a Joe Ingels desperation miss, and the Celtics had a chance to win the game. Brown made the most of it, burying a 3-pointer with almost no time left on the clock to put the Celtics up by three.

🚨 JAYLEN BROWN FOR THE WIN!!! 🚨 ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/ilhQGqKEcO — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 29, 2018

Crowder had a front-row view for the shot, and moments after the loss, he talked to his former Celtics teammate about it. And in an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, Brown shared what Crowder said to him.

“He said that hurt. He said that hurt him real bad. I said I wanted it to,” Brown said with a smile. “I wanted that to sting a little bit.”

The 21-year-old Brown also played it pretty cool when asked what went through his mind when he released that shot.

“It’s good. That’s all that goes through my mind,” he said flatly. “Now it’s over with, now we’re on to the next.”

In a separate interview with Celtics.com, Brown revealed his biggest motivation for hitting that shot.

“I’m just happy it went in,” Brown said, “because I had nothing left for overtime.”