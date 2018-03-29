Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward, Local TV, nba

BOSTON (CBS) — As it turns out, Gordon Hayward doesn’t even need to be on his feet to drain shots.

Check out this video the injured Celtics star posted on his Instagram account on Thursday, hitting a deep shot from his back.

Exhausted after the on court workout today #stillcashtho . 🎥: @smeathers5

A post shared by Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) on

Not too shabby. That video is much more interesting than the one posted a few days ago of Hayward picking up marbles with his feet. But that was actually a big piece of Hayward’s rehab from that devastating ankle injury he suffered in Boston’s season opener.

However, he still can’t jump, which is kind of important for basketball players. At least, that’s what we thought was the case.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens has been adamant that Hayward won’t be playing for the Celtics this season, but with abilities like that, he may have to reconsider.

