CANTON (CBS) – Police are checking dental records to determine if a body found on the side of Interstate 95 in Canton is missing Marine recruit Joseph Brancato, his family told WBZ-TV I-Team chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca.

The human remains were spotted a “modest distance” from the road by a driver who broke down in the southbound side of the highway Wednesday afternoon, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Brancato, 21, was staying with a Marine recruiter in Roslindale when he was last seen back on November 18. The recruiter, 39-year-old Frank Lipka, was arrested March 23 on charges unrelated to Brancato’s disappearance.

Lipka had been in military custody in South Carolina for an unrelated case. He was arrested when he returned to Boston Friday. He has not been charged in connection with Brancato’s disappearance.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.