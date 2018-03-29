HOLLISTON (CBS) – A young Holliston boy got the chance to meet some of the actors from his favorite television show, CBS’s the Big Bang Theory.

Jackson Bisazza is a huge fan of the hit show. He recently was invited to Los Angeles to watch a taping of the show and meet members of the cast.

During his visit, Bisazza was able to snap photos with stars Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Mayim Bialik on set.

The episode Bisazza was in attendance for airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on WBZ-TV.

You may recognize Bisazza’s smiling face. In 2016 he was in the news when he helped deliver 30 “Survival Kits For Law Enforcement Officers” to members of the Holliston Police Department.

Bisazza has undergone two dozen surgeries at Children’s Hospital on his hips and pelvis. Those operations have finally enabled him to walk.