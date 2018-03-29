Filed Under:Big Bang Theory, Holliston, Local TV

HOLLISTON (CBS) – A young Holliston boy got the chance to meet some of the actors from his favorite television show, CBS’s the Big Bang Theory.

bbt Holliston Boy Meets Stars Of Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco with Jackson Bisazza. (Image Credit: Wendy Bisazza)

Jackson Bisazza is a huge fan of the hit show. He recently was invited to Los Angeles to watch a taping of the show and meet members of the cast.

bbt2 Holliston Boy Meets Stars Of Big Bang Theory

Jackson Bisazza poses for a photo with Mayim Bialik on the set of Big Bang Theory. (Image Credit: Wendy Bisazza)

During his visit, Bisazza was able to snap photos with stars Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, and Mayim Bialik on set.

The episode Bisazza was in attendance for airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on WBZ-TV.

bbt3 Holliston Boy Meets Stars Of Big Bang Theory

Jackson Bisazza and Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar. (Image Credit: Wendy Bisazza)

You may recognize Bisazza’s smiling face. In 2016 he was in the news when he helped deliver 30 “Survival Kits For Law Enforcement Officers” to members of the Holliston Police Department.

Bisazza has undergone two dozen surgeries at Children’s Hospital on his hips and pelvis. Those operations have finally enabled him to walk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s