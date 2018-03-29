ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Two members of the Attleboro Fire Department helped deliver a baby girl in an ambulance while on the way to the hospital.

It started off as a typical call for a woman having contractions, but things quickly took a turn on the way to the hospital.

Korissa Burch says she knew that when she woke up 8 days ago that she was going into labor. What she didn’t know was that she would deliver her baby just outside of the hospital.

Addilynn Hester is just a week old but she’s already become a local celebrity.

“We just assumed it was going to be another person with just contractions. It’s usually just a pick the person up and bring the patient to the hospital type of situation. But then the water broke and we knew it was happening,” Attleboro firefighter and paramedic, Cameron Eames, said.

By the time the ambulance got to the hospital, Addilynn was already fully delivered.

While presenting the Attleboro firefighters with awards, Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said that although rare, paramedics can deliver babies.

“Far better to have a baby in the hospital, I’ll say that. But, if you can’t, confidently know that we have staff here that can do it. And even though they haven’t done it before, training took over and he was able to do it very well,” Chief Lachance said.

Both of the men say that this was definitely one of their most memorable calls.

“It’s definitely up there as my top call. It’s a feel good story, you don’t get too many of them,” Attleboro firefighter and paramedic, Ryan Bielawa said.

Both mom and baby Addilynn are doing well.