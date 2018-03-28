Douglas is an affectionate one-year-old boy of Caucasian descent. His personality is constantly developing, and he has typical interests of a boy his age. Douglas is very curious and he loves looking around at all of his surroundings. He also likes bouncing around and being held. Douglas is not presently in daycare, but rather stays at home with his foster parent where he is doing well.

Legally freed for adoption, Douglas needs a family that is open to caring for a child with medical needs. Douglas has an Open Adoption Agreement with his birth parents consisting of quarterly visits until his adoption finalizes, and then two visits per year. Douglas also has two sisters whom he is very close to. An ideal family should be willing to maintain Douglas’ connection to his siblings.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.