BOSTON (CBS) — The family a missing 21-year-old Marine recruit says police will be searching a wooded area on Monday for any information that can lead to his whereabouts.

The search was planned for 8:30 a.m. at the Stony Brook Reservation. While the family invited the public to assist, Boston police discouraged the idea and said they would confirm a search would be happening.

winthrop1 Family Of Missing Marine Recruit Says Another Search Has Been Planned

Joseph ‘Joey’ Brancato (BPD Photo)

Joey Brancato was last seen alive back on November 18 in Roslindale. His family said at the time he was staying with his Marine recruiter Frank Lipka.

In January, investigators searched the area around Turtle Pond for any information or evidence in Brancato’s disappearance. A search of another wooded area in West Roxbury was conducted December as well.

lipka2 Family Of Missing Marine Recruit Says Another Search Has Been Planned

Joseph Brancato (left) and Frank Lipka (WBZ-TV)

Lipka, 39, of Roslindale, was arraigned on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of ammunition on Monday. The charges are in connection with an incident with a delivery person in September 2017.

