BOSTON (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is wading into the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race.

Spicer will be the featured speaker at a fundraiser for Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl on April 12 at the Union Oyster House in Boston.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Diehl is among a handful of Republicans challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who’s up for re-election to another six-year term in November. The Whitman resident served as Donald Trump’s campaign co-chairman in Massachusetts during the 2016 presidential election.

Two other Republicans are vying for the chance to unseat Warren: Beth Lindstrom is a Groton resident and one-time aide to ex-Gov. Mitt Romney. John Kingston is a business executive from Winchester.

State Rep. Geoff Diehl of Whitman. (WBZ-TV)

State Rep. Geoff Diehl of Whitman. (WBZ-TV)

Warren began the year with more than $14 million in her campaign account, far ahead of her challengers.

Spicer left Trump’s White House after a few months.

