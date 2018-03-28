  • WBZ TVOn Air

FOXBORO (CBS) – One of three men accused of breaking into Rob Gronkowski’s house in Foxboro will be arraigned Wednesday.

Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Foxboro, was wanted on two counts of receiving stolen property in the break-in back in February. He turned himself in to police Tuesday. He was held overnight on $10,000 bail and brought to Wrentham District Court in the morning.

tyrrell Police Hope Third Rob Gronkowski Robbery Suspect Will Surrender Soon

Eric Tyrrell. (Image credit: Foxboro PD)

Police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Almeida of Randolph in connection with the burglary last Friday.

almeida Police Hope Third Rob Gronkowski Robbery Suspect Will Surrender Soon

Anthony Almeida. (Image credit: Foxboro Police)

Investigators are still looking for the third suspect, 26-year-old Shayne Denn, who is also wanted for a crime spree last week through Wilmington, Tewksbury and Andover. He’s accused of crashing into a business and a home and stealing two trucks within 24 hours.

shane denn Police Hope Third Rob Gronkowski Robbery Suspect Will Surrender Soon

Shayne Denn. (Image credit: Foxboro PD)

Foxboro police said the three men broke into Gronkowski’s home February 5, while the star tight end was with the Patriots at the Super Bowl in Minnesota.

They have recovered some of the items that were stolen, including an Apple Watch, a Rolex Watch and two rare coins from the 1800’s, but they have not found the guns owned by Gronkowski’s roommate.

Police Chief William Baker said Tyrrell’s role is related to the sale of the stolen coins.  He also wants Denn to follows Tyrrell and surrender.

“Our hope is that Mr. Denn, who’s been quite active, as everybody knows, on a statewide crime spree, will get the same message that perhaps it’s in his best interest to come visit us too. So we’re looking forward to hearing from Mr. Denn and hope he’ll turn himself in this week as well,” Baker told reporters Wednesday.

