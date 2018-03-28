MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) – Here’s a job opportunity that will take your career to new heights.

The Mount Washington Observatory is looking for a new overnight weather observer. It’s a unique job that offers the most spectacular views in New England but also comes with some of the harshest weather conditions on Earth. The job includes forecasting the weather and teaching the public.

Some of the highlights from the job listing: Applicants must be up for “living in a remote mountaintop research facility” and “must be able to self-evacuate” if necessary. They also need to shop for the weekly food order that gets delivered to the summit.

The observatory requires candidates have a bachelor’s degree in meteorology or a similar physical science.

The summit of Mount Washington, described as “one of the fiercest places on the planet,” once held the world record for the strongest wind gust ever recorded at 231 mph. A 130 mph wind gust was observed last fall.

Job applications can be sent to jobs@mountwashington.com