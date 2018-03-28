  • WBZ TVOn Air

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A Massachusetts state senator says he will be receiving treatment after being arrested and charged with drunk driving.

Sen. Michael Brady, a Democrat, pleaded not guilty to several charges on Monday. Police arrested Brady early Saturday on Route 18 in Weymouth.

On Wednesday, Brady issued a statement saying that he will be admitting himself for professional treatment and counseling for alcohol use. The senator from Brockton said he looks forward to returning to work next week.

brady3 State Sen. Michael Brady To Receive Alcohol Treatment After Drunk Driving Arrest

State Senator Michael Brady. (Photo credit: Michael Brady – Facebook)

“I want to apologize again to my family, my constituents, and my friends and colleagues in the Legislature for the embarrassment that this incident has caused. I also want to thank them all for the support, advice and counsel during what has been a very difficult ordeal.

Brady also thanked Weymouth Police for their professionalism. He also said he wanted to “again apologize for any inconvenience this incident has caused.”

