LOWELL (CBS) – A woman charged with carjacking after police say she crashed a stolen cab and trying to steal a dump truck is expected to appear in a Lowell courthouse on Wednesday.

Leonilda Cruz, 23, allegedly flagged down a cab on a Lowell street, but became angry when the driver said he was unable to take her. Police say Cruz punched the man, got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The driver, 65-year-old Jimmy Gauthier, was dragged for several feet. Gauthier said he held onto the door until the taxi slammed into a utility pole.

Cruz is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

Her mother said Cruz suffers from mental illness and has a history of substance abuse. She was held without bail prior to her arraignment.