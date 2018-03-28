Easter Sunday brunch should be different from any old weekend brunch. It should be something not just to enjoy on Easter Sunday, but to remember for many a Sunday to come. Boston has many fine restaurants that offer French, Italian and traditional American as well as uniquely creative menus. Every year Boston’s chefs vie with each other to provide the most elegant, the tastiest and the most memorable dishes for Easter. Here are just five of the best Easter Brunch menus in Boston.

Boston Harbor Hotel

70 Rowe’s Wharf

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 439-9450

www.bhh.com

The Boston Harbor Hotel may have the best Easter Brunch in the city. Mint roasted baby rack of lamb with rhubarb strawberry sauce just screams “Easter,” as does maple-glazed ham on the bone. Barbecued duck breast, pan seared swordfish and platters of steamed lobsters are all part of this sumptuous Easter brunch that is fit for royalty. The list of bonbons, tarts and other sweets is too long to mention. Yes, it will put a dent in your wallet at $110 per adult and $50 per child. For a once-in-a-lifetime treat, it will be an Easter brunch to remember – and one that will set the bar very, very high.

Bar Boulud

776 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02199

(617) 535-8800

www.mandarinoriental.com

For an especially elegant and very French brunch this Easter, Chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Boston’s Back Bay is hard to beat. A place where “French flair and Boston charm” come together, Bar Boulud’s brunch menu features such decidedly French treats as pain au chocolat, gougeres (a choux pastry filled with gruyere and espelette) and coq au vin, as well as many Boston-inspired dishes, including a lobster scramble and maplebrook burrata (a dish of butternut squash, mixed greens and harvest apple cider vinegar). The setting is elegant yet comfortable, and everything on the brunch menu is available a la carte.

ArtBar

40 Edwin Land Boulevard

Cambridge. MA 02142

(617) 806-4122

www.artbarcambridge.com

Located in the Royal Sonesta Hotel, the ArtBar offers not only a lovely view of the Charles, but also a menu that puts a unique spin on classic American cuisine. Described as a place where “Art+Eat+Retreat” meet, the brunch menu here offers such combos as “Texas in Cambridge” (brioche Texas toast with hash, eggs and hollandaise), Chicken and Waffles, and sweet Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes. There are burgers and sandwiches and all manner of omelets to round it all out, as well as a nice list of “hangover cure” cocktails guaranteed to spark up any Easter brunch.

Top of the Hub

Prudential Center

800 Boylston St.

Boston, MA 02199

(617) 536-1775

www.topofthehub.net

The Top of the Hub claims to offer “Boston’s most romantic dining experience,” and it goes out of its way to prove it. The location helps a lot, because the view from the 52nd floor of the Prudential Center is breathtaking – especially in the morning and early afternoon, when the sun illuminates the city. The waiters are especially polite and attentive, and the brunch menu, although pricey ($42 for adults, $24 for children), is a four-course feast. The cedar plank scallops wrapped in bacon and served with creamed spinach and Yukon Gold potatoes is superb, and the Eggs Sardou Benedict (with lump crab meat) is just marvelous. And who would think that “shrimp and grits” could be so appetizing, what with Red Eye gravy and bacon with grilled shrimp atop cheddar grits?

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway

Boston, MA 02127

(617) 993-8080

www.caposouthboston.com

Easter brunch in Italy is a lot different from that in the states. At Capo’s on West Broadway, there are platters of pasta, mountains of meatballs, and towers of tiramisu pancakes. Eggs Benedict made with prosciutto and the soppressata breakfast pizza (with fresh mozzarella and oregano) will make this Easter brunch a delight. The selections for this brunch are wonderful and varied, and there is no better way to bring it to a close than with their signature Capo-cino, a cold-brewed coffee cocktail with bourbon and spiced demerara.

