SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – More than 35,000 classroom crowdfunding projects have been fully funded thanks to a huge donation from a cryptocurrency company.

Blockchain technology startup Ripple donated $29 million Tuesday to fund every live project on DonorsChoose.org.

On DonorsChoose.org, teachers request money for classroom needs. A look at the projects currently fundraising for schools in Boston show teachers seeking hooded sweatshirts, books, bug kits and Chromebooks.

donors choose pic Cryptocurrency Companys $29 Million Donation Funds Thousands Of Classroom Projects

Students at a classroom benefited by DonorsChoose.org (Photo credit: DonorsChoose.org).

DonorsChoose.org founder and CEO Charles Best told WBZ-TV that he had emailed Ripple about making a donation, and couldn’t believe it when the company followed through with such a massive gift.

“It’s a million students and teachers who are getting books, art supplies, field trips, robotics kits,” Best said. “To just think of that happening is a dream come true.”

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert made the announcement on his show Tuesday night, saying it’s the biggest donation in DonorsChoose.org’s 18-year history.

Best says teachers’ classrooms dreams have come through in one fell swoop. That’s evident in the jubilant comments on DonorsChoose.org’s Facebook page.

“We are getting flooded with the most heartfelt, inspiring and generous stories,” he said. “It’s like joy pouring forth.”

